Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089579972
Empty showcase for advertising cosmetic products with palm leaves. A twig of a palm tree on a light gray background with a place for advertising the product.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisementadvertisingbackdropbackgroundbeautyblankbusinessconceptcopy spacecosmeticcosmeticscreativedesigndisplayemptyexhibitionfashiongreengreyleafleaveslightmarketingmockupmodernnaturalnaturepackagingpalmpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductsalesceneshowshowcasestandsummertemplatetexturedtropicalwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist