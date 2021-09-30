Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083681504
Empty paper and contractor coworkers at a construction site
R
By Rawpixel.com
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
40s50sblank spaceblueprintcareerclothingconstructionconstruction workercontractorcopy spacecopyspacedesign spaceemptyengineeringfloor planhome improvementhome makeovershome remodelinghome transformationinteriorjobmalemanmiddle agedneon vestoccupationpaperpersonphotoplanpointingprofessionprojectremodelingrenovationsafety vesttext spaceuniformworkworkeryellow vest
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist