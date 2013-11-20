Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
empty gray wall room interiors studio, grainy artificial stone backdrop and floor texture use as background with blank space for product display. quartz material room.
Edit
Modern grey paint limestone texture background in white light home wall paper. Back flat subway concrete stone table floor concept black room granite quarry stucco surface bacground grunge pattern.
Wall of white dirty plaster background texture
perspective white Concrete Room for display products.plaster or cement floor and wall backgrounds.
Concrete wall with floor for background texture
Grey concrete wall and floor in 3D as a background
Textured background of room, real wall texture in grunge style.
the beginning of winter is snowing

See more

1017855331

See more

1017855331

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141192569

Item ID: 2141192569

empty gray wall room interiors studio, grainy artificial stone backdrop and floor texture use as background with blank space for product display. quartz material room.

Formats

  • 3570 × 2009 pixels • 11.9 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wongsakorn Dulyavit

Wongsakorn Dulyavit