Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Empty glasses of champagne on a black table against a pink red curtain. Representing a celebration like a wedding, birthday, Christmas or New Year's Eve. Whitespace, no people, horizontal image.
dishes
Alcoholic drinks are different.
coffee machine
Glass bowls. Glasses for serving wine. Crystals on the aged wooden background. Table and kitchen utensils.
Glasses of champagne wooden background. Toned image. Vintage style.
Pure alcohol glasses on wooden shelf
Glass of champagne with Christmas decoration. Traditional winter holiday alcohol drink in snow with creative New Year artwork. Copy space

See more

1235792650

See more

1235792650

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136948931

Item ID: 2136948931

Empty glasses of champagne on a black table against a pink red curtain. Representing a celebration like a wedding, birthday, Christmas or New Year's Eve. Whitespace, no people, horizontal image.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Senta Bemelman

Senta Bemelman