Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Empty Blank texture canvas paper card with copy for your text message and flower. Light and shadows minimalism style template background. Flat lay, top view. Beige color tone.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2121956276

Item ID: 2121956276

Empty Blank texture canvas paper card with copy for your text message and flower. Light and shadows minimalism style template background. Flat lay, top view. Beige color tone.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rudchenko Liliia

Rudchenko Liliia