Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Empty blank ring, notepad, one black pen on white page with pills to indicate relation with pharmaceutical industry, or metaphor for office/school stress or work-related drug research
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

1695337

Stock Photo ID: 1695337

Empty blank ring, notepad, one black pen on white page with pills to indicate relation with pharmaceutical industry, or metaphor for office/school stress or work-related drug research

Photo Formats

  • 3072 × 2040 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Shapiso