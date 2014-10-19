Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Empty bandshell outdoor amphitheater on a sunny day. There is a cloudless, blue sky behind the structure, and a grassy lawn in front of curved steps. Copy space in horizontal composition.
Photo Formats
1984 × 1428 pixels • 6.6 × 4.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 720 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG