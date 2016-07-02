Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Emotional young woman in a white cotton shirt gesticulates and looks at the screen of a modern gadget. A girl with a mobile phone takes a selfie
Millennial beautiful female making sexy photos for own blog on internet space, attractive woman using front camera for clicking selfie pictures near copy space area for advertising text
Excited millennial girl, looking at the mobile phone screen, feeling overjoyed, euphoric wins the lottery online, happy young woman triumphantly receives a nice smartphone message
Beautiful fashionable woman with cup of coffee near grey wall
Horrified young woman looking in mirror staring open mouthed at the first grey hair on her scalp, a first sign of ageing.
Beautiful teen girl doing selfie on phone, photo Studio
Young happy woman in light casual clothes holding wooden word love, doing winner gesture on white background. Copy space for advertisement. St. Valentine's Day or International Women's Day concept
Attractive fit slim middle aged brunette doing yoga. Home interior, morning time.

See more

1677174736

See more

1677174736

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131988939

Item ID: 2131988939

Emotional young woman in a white cotton shirt gesticulates and looks at the screen of a modern gadget. A girl with a mobile phone takes a selfie

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3606 × 5409 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Tkachuk

Dmitry Tkachuk