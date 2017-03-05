Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Emotional young woman in a white cotton shirt gesticulates and looks at the screen of a modern gadget. A girl with a mobile phone takes a selfie
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5409 × 3606 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG