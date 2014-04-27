Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Emotional guy in a shirt and panama stands with a smartphone in his hands on a blue background and looks at the camera with a shocked face.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5886 × 3916 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG