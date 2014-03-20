Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Embracing the freedom of the golden years. Shot of a senior couple having coffee at a cafe.
Happy senior couple embracing in their home
You are never too old to take a selfie
Head shot portrait happy cheerful 60s couple hugging sitting on couch in cozy modern living room smiling posing for camera. Concept of strong family, long life together, harmonic relationship and love
Senior couple sitting together at home
Happy grandparents using their digital laptop
Portrait Of Smiling Senior Couple Sitting On Sofa At Home
mature couple on in summer park

See more

370411979

See more

370411979

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128500470

Item ID: 2128500470

Embracing the freedom of the golden years. Shot of a senior couple having coffee at a cafe.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4938 × 3292 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A