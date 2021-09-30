Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091096022
Embossed texture of brown bark shaded in the morning sun. Tree bark texture.
A
By Andy.LIU
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedagingbackgroundbark backgroundbark textureboardbrowncloseupcracksdesigndetaildirtydryenvironmentforestgreengreygrungelinelumbermacromaterialmulchnaturalnatureoakoldorganicpatternpineplantroughruggedskinstumpsurfacetexturetexturedtimbertreetrees backgroundtrees foresttrunkvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwoodwooden
Categories: Miscellaneous, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist