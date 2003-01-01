Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Elos epilation hair removal procedure on a woman’s body. Beautician doing laser rejuvenation on the lower leg in a beauty salon. Removing unwanted body hair. Hardware ipl cosmetology
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134259511

Item ID: 2134259511

Elos epilation hair removal procedure on a woman’s body. Beautician doing laser rejuvenation on the lower leg in a beauty salon. Removing unwanted body hair. Hardware ipl cosmetology

Formats

  • 6000 × 3019 pixels • 20 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 503 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 252 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

dimid_86

dimid_86