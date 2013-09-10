Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Elliptocytes (ovalocytes) are abnormally shaped red blood cells that appear oval or elongated, from slightly egg-shaped to rod or pencil forms. Blood smears from a cat with hepatic lipidosis.
