Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The elephant rock piles near the chester lake, formed by earth shell movement in rocky mountains area. it is a famous site in the chester lake pass at kananaskis country, alberta, canada

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

42578314

Stock Photo ID: 42578314

The elephant rock piles near the chester lake, formed by earth shell movement in rocky mountains area. it is a famous site in the chester lake pass at kananaskis country, alberta, canada

Photo Formats

  • 2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

2

2009fotofriends