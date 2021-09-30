Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091419323
elegant woman made up and dressed in black with turban and gloves on a white background with copy space
t
By tandem
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attitudeattractivebeautyblack dresscat eyesclassicclothingcomplexioncosmeticdark haireleganceelegantethnicityeyesfacefashionfashion and stylefemale modelfemininehairstylehealth and beautyinventlifestylelookmodeof good toneoutdoorportraitromanticsessionstylestyle dailyturbanwhite backgroundwindowwoman
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist