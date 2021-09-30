Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098998451
Elegant vintage scale model of a tall ship behind a window of an old traditional swedish house. Sailing, travel,, discovery, collecting, hobby, souvenir, gift, toy for kids. Playroom interior decor
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ahipantiquearchitectureartboatbuildingchildhoodclassiccollectioncraftcruisecurtaindecordecorationexteriorfreedomhandmadehobbyhomehousein windowinteriorjachtkidsmaritimemastminiaturemodelnauticaloldretrosailsailboatsailing boatsailing shipscalescandinaviaseashipsouvenirswedentoytoy shiptravelvesselvintagewindowwoodwoodenyacht
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist