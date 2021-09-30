Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098998355
An elegant two-masted gaff schooner (training tall ship) sailing in Mälaren lake, Sweden. Sails, dramatic sky. Travel, history, traditions, transportation, sailing, sport, cruise, regatta, teamwork
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
cloudscapecoastcopy spacecruisecruisingdiscoverydramaticeuropefishinggaffgaff sailhistoricalhistoryislandlakemastmälarennauticalnavigationpanoramapastportrecreationregattariggingsailsailboatsailingsailing shipsailorsailsschoonerseashipsportswedentall shipthousand islandstourismtouristtransporttransportationtraveltravel destinationsvesselvikingsvintagewindyachtyachting
Categories: Transportation, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist