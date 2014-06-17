Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Elegant living room interior with grey scandinavian sofa and round wooden coffee table with plant in pot
Trendy small vase on wooden coffee table next to grey sofa with yellow blanket
Modern living room interior with burgundy and white ombre wall
Elegant living room interior with grey scandinavian sofa and round wooden coffee table with plant in pot
Green flowers in back jar shape like vases on wooden chair next to comfortable suede sofa
interior design for living area or reception with grey carpet , armchair,plant,cabinet on marble floor background 3d
Beach chairs on tropical beach. Outdoor summer vacation and business travel concept. Vintage tone filter color style.
interior design for living area or reception with grey carpet , armchair,plant,cabinet on marble floor background / 3d illustration,3d rendering

See more

1308454426

See more

1308454426

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131255703

Item ID: 2131255703

Elegant living room interior with grey scandinavian sofa and round wooden coffee table with plant in pot

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3827 × 5741 pixels • 12.8 × 19.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photographee.eu

Photographee.eu