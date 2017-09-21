Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Elegant grey haired Asian woman with glass of water and smartphone sits at small table on outdoors cafe terrace
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6300 × 1890 pixels • 21 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 300 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 150 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG