Elegant fashion model girl with evening make-up and hairstyle in red satin dress lying on a silver fox fur coat. Evening luxurious and glamorous fashion.
Beauty Fashion Portrait. Beautiful Woman with Curly Hair wearing in fashion red dress. elegant girl lying on the black satin floor. manicured nails
Gorgeous elegant woman in a beautiful velvet dress is sitting on a leather couch in a luxury apartment. Beauty, fashion.
Vertical portrait of a beautiful European girl with red hair in fashion style looks into the camera on a gray textural background
Playful sexy girl, close up studio shot
Portrait of the beautiful blonde in a red evening dress
Fashion shot of woman in doll style. Creative make-up.Fantasy dress.

2136744307

Item ID: 2136744307

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich