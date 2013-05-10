Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Elegant blue, silky, cotton satin fabric. For Christmas, bedroom, bed sheet, bed linen, table cloth, fashion, sexy, abstract, interior design background. More of this motif & more textiles in my port.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

25859137

Stock Photo ID: 25859137

Elegant blue, silky, cotton satin fabric. For Christmas, bedroom, bed sheet, bed linen, table cloth, fashion, sexy, abstract, interior design background. More of this motif & more textiles in my port.

Photo Formats

  • 2448 × 3264 pixels • 8.2 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

sootra