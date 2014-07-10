Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An electrician installs a cable on a concrete pole. Workers hang the belts on safety poles and install low voltage cables on concrete poles on a clear sky with copy space. Selective focus
Reinforced concrete pillar with many electrical wires.
Electricians repairing wire of electric power system
Ukraine, Migea - July 30, 2017: Zipline. A view of a man sliding on a steel cable against a beautiful blue sky with white clouds. Extreme and active rest.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 10, 2020: Local fishermen fishing on the Galata Bridge. Galata Bridge is a bridge that crosses the Golden Horn in Istanbul.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132411569

Item ID: 2132411569

An electrician installs a cable on a concrete pole. Workers hang the belts on safety poles and install low voltage cables on concrete poles on a clear sky with copy space. Selective focus

Formats

  • 6240 × 3504 pixels • 20.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kaninw

kaninw