Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099641177
Electrical junction box with yellow PVC pipe connection installation in home
G
By Golf.photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiabackgroundbentblueboxbrownbuildingbushingcablecementcloseupconcreteconduitconnectionconnectorconstructiondiyelectricalelectricianembed pipesequipmenthardwarehomehouseiecieeeimprovementindustrialindustryinstallationinstrumentjuctionmachineoldoutdoorpipepullpvcrepairslit the wallstandardsteeltechniciantoolwallwhitewire nutwiringworkyellow
Categories: Industrial, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist