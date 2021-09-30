Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086686154
Electric power cord wraps around woman hand to reach for Euro money coins. Energy efficiency, power consumption, rising electricity price and expensive energy concept
V
By Veja
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
armarmsbillbindbudgetcablecoinsconsumptioncopy spacecordcostcostscrisiscuffedelectricelectricalelectricityenergyenvironmenteuroeuropeeuropeanexpenseexpensivefamilyfemalegesturehandshelphomeincreaseinvoicelastmoneypayplugpriceprisonerproblemriserising energy costsropeslaverytaxtiedtwistedwomanwrapwrist
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist