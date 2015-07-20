Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Elections in Serbia May 2008. Mladjan Dinkic, Worldwide best minister of finance for 2006. leader of G17plus party, member of democratic block today minister of economy in Senta-Zenta
Photo Formats
3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.