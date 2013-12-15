Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An elderly woman holds a pile of clothes in her hands, preparing to go to the fitting room in a clothing store. Shopping and shopping
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3476 × 2300 pixels • 11.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG