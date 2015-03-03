Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Elderly woman drawing sketch on paper notebook of still nature looking at vase on table sitting in art studio. Older artist studying static object for inspiration before drawing on notepad.
Site development. A smart girl with a soft smile, in a pink sweater, sits at an old desk in the library, in front of her is laptop with site code on the display. Side view, Girl looking in the frame.
Site development. A smart girl with a soft smile, in a pink sweater, sits at an old desk in the library, in front of her is laptop with site code on the display. Side view, Girl looking in the frame.
Young male programmer relaxing during the work with program code sitting at the workplace with three monitors in the office
Female programmer working on new project.She working late at night in her office.
Male Office Worker With Coffee At Desk Working Late
A stylishly dressed man sits in a cafe, drinks coffee and reflects on his life. He thinks about the passing year, about love and plans for the next year.
Profile view of handsome young man eating instant noodles with chopsticks while watching favorite TV series on computer, blurred background

See more

667249654

See more

667249654

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129282156

Item ID: 2129282156

Elderly woman drawing sketch on paper notebook of still nature looking at vase on table sitting in art studio. Older artist studying static object for inspiration before drawing on notepad.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5529 × 3686 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio