Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Elderly stylish woman 50s in striped shirt yellow hat point thumb finger aside on workspace area mock up area isolated on plain pastel light pink background studio portrait. People lifestyle concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6024 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG