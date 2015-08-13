Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An elderly grandfather holds a small grandson in her arms and plays with him. Happy senior old adult granny having fun to his small cute granddaughter. happy people
Family,childhood, fatherhood, technology and people concept-happy father and little son with remote control watching tv at home.
Happy baby and mother. Baby near mother in a sling.
Young asian father with his child at home
Happy Father With Child, is waiting Christmas Gift and Smiling at Camera Near Christmas tree. New Year Celebration. Family decorates a Christmas tree
Mother Holding Smiling Toddler Daughter
Happy Father With Child, is waiting Christmas Gift and Smiling at Camera Near Christmas tree. New Year Celebration. Family decorates a Christmas tree
Proud mother and father smiling at their newborn baby daughter at home

See more

504832897

See more

504832897

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137689827

Item ID: 2137689827

An elderly grandfather holds a small grandson in her arms and plays with him. Happy senior old adult granny having fun to his small cute granddaughter. happy people

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5206 × 3471 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexandrMusuc

AlexandrMusuc