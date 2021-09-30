Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100974959
El Salvador has become the first country in the whole world to make bitcoin as legal tender. Bitcoin assist in monetary system more than currencies like US dollar.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbankbankingbit coinbitcoinbtcbusinesscashcommerceconceptconceptualcountrycryptocrypto currencycurrencydigitale-commerceeconomyel salvadorelectronicexchangefinancefinancialfirstflagglobalgold bitcoingoldengovernmentgrowthinternetinvestmentlegalmarketminingmonetarymoneynationofficialpaymentsignstocksymbolsystemtendertradetreeus dollervirtualvirtual money
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist