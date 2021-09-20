Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098070746
Ekaterinburg.Russia.September 20, 2021.The city center is located on the dam and the Iset River.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureattractionbloodbluebuildingcentercinemacitycity landscapecloudcontemporarycosmosdamdaydistrictdowntownduck pondembankmentfamousflowerfountaingrassgreenhistoricalhistorylandmarkparkpersonplacepromenaderedriverrussiasightseeingskyskylinesquarestonestreetsummersunnysverdlovsktour tourismtowntraveltreeurbanviewwaterwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist