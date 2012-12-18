Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Egg and bacon is one of the most common breakfasts in many countries with Anglo-Saxon culture. two essential elements: the fried egg and the bacon. It is considered a very energetic breakfast.
Formats
4200 × 2800 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG