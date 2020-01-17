Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097509794
Edinburgh, Scotland - January 17, 2020: Voytek the Soldier Bear sculpture in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh city
F
By Fotokon
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alleybearbritaincapitalcastlecitycorporaledinburghedinburgh castleeuropefamousfortressgardengardensgreat britainhistorylandmarklothianmemorialmonumentparkpolishprinces street gardenspublic parkscotchscotlandscotsscottishsculpturesightseeingsoldiersoldier bearstatuesyrian brown beartourismtourist attractiontraveltravel destinationukunited kingdomvoytekwojtekwojtek the soldier bear
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist