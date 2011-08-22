Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The edge of a pond with tall green and orange colored trees. The autumn forest and deep blue sky are reflected in the calm blue pond water. There's a light mist on the water along the riverbank.
Formats
5799 × 3870 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG