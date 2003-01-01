Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ecstatic scenery from Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) with sun-drenched oak trees in the foreground opening to azure waters, light brown shores with people and beach equipment under a seamless sky
Formats
2592 × 1728 pixels • 8.6 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG