Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Economy and business concept. On a white background there are figures of businessmen and a magnifying glass, inside of which there is an inscription - IS THERE LIFE AFTER DEATH
Formats
5906 × 3898 pixels • 19.7 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG