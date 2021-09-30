Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098090018
Ecologist woman in workwear and helmet talking on phone, issues fine for dumping plastic waste in park. Concept of pollution of natural parks, woods and nature reserves with non decomposable waste
V
By Visionlabs
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
biologistbiologybionomicscaucasianclean garbageconservationistcontaminatedcontaminationecologistecologyenvironmentenvironmentalenvironmental pollutionenvironmentalistfemalefinefine garbageforestgarbageglobal warminghelmetjunknaturenon degradableoutdoorsoverallsphoneplantplasticpollutionprofessionalrubbishsamplesciencescientificscientisttalktrashvestwastewaste materialwaste pollutionwoman
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist