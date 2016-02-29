Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ecological concept. On a white-green background lies a pen and a notepad with the inscription - Green energy. There is a green leaf of a plant on the notebook.
Formats
5906 × 3898 pixels • 19.7 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG