Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084415502
Eco and sustainable gift wrapping ideas. Gift box in natural fabric holds in hands on craft background. Christmas New Year backdrop with Furoshiki wrap. Recycling concept and eco-friendly alternatives
s
By shinshila
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativesboxbranchcarrycelebrationchristmasclothcopy spacecreativeculturedecemberdecordecorationdecorativeecoeco friendlyeco-friendlyenvironmentalfabricfestiveflat layfuroshikigiftgreetinghandhandmadeholidayjapaneselifestylenaturalnewno wastepackagingpresentreusablereuserusticsimplestylesustainabilitysustainabletextiletraditiontraditionaltreewhitewrapyearzero waste
Similar images
More from this artist