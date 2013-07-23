Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Eco rustic pine tree wood disc platform podium and tropical leaf on white light and shadow copy spase background. Minimal empty display product presentation scene
Formats
8688 × 5792 pixels • 29 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG