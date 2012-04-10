Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Echeveria in a beautiful ceramic pot on a beige table next to a white spring notepad in the kitchen as an interior decoration. Place for text. Copy space
Green succulent plant, indoor plant. Agavoide molded wax.
Agave isolated on white background
Beautiful echeveria on white background, top view with space for text. Succulent plant
Defocused green house plant succulent in clay orange pot at wooden table background at windowsill. Modern home interior design.
Sempervivum tectorum or common houseleek green plant with fresh water drops. house decoration concept. selective focus.
a Little Tree in a coffee shop
Aloa vera is a plant used in cosmetics

See more

1493223209

See more

1493223209

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136167435

Item ID: 2136167435

Echeveria in a beautiful ceramic pot on a beige table next to a white spring notepad in the kitchen as an interior decoration. Place for text. Copy space

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Elena Rostunova