Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter tree decor in blue pot with colorful eggs in neon colors light. Purple very peri color minimalist festive background. Modern trendy Easter. Selective focus. Copy space.
Formats
5723 × 3815 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG