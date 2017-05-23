Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter side border with farmhouse style cloth and pastel colored eggs over a white wood background. Top view with copy space.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
11082 × 3999 pixels • 36.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 361 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 181 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG