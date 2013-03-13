Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter red little rabbit cheerfully sits on the lawn with flowers daisies and Easter eggs. Against the backdrop of a white hedge in a garden with sunlight and copy space.
Easter bunny and Easter eggs. Easter background.
a glade of blue spring flowers with a little fluffy red rabbit, an Easter bunny, a hare on a meadow
a glade of blue spring flowers with a little fluffy red rabbit, an Easter bunny, a hare on a meadow
White bunny in green grass with flowers and easter eggs, isolated on white
Little rabbit sitting behind flower (rain lily), isolated on white background. Sweet concept.
White bunny in green grass with flowers and easter decorations, isolated on white
Cute bunny sitting in the grass with Easter Eggs and red tulips behind. Happy Easter!

See more

543514690

See more

543514690

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126811041

Item ID: 2126811041

Easter red little rabbit cheerfully sits on the lawn with flowers daisies and Easter eggs. Against the backdrop of a white hedge in a garden with sunlight and copy space.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Tanya Dol