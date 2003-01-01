Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter minimalistic decor interior. gray felt basket shape hare with lots bright colored eggs large ceramic egg with ears white background. bright Easter holiday, free space
Formats
6205 × 3915 pixels • 20.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 631 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG