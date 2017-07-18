Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs, tulips and a rabbit at home in a bright room is preparing for the holiday smiling, having fun and playing with eggs closing her eyes
Mom and her child communicates online using special program with friends on Easter holiday. Web conference via video call on tablet to his colleagues. Decorated table with flowers and colorful eggs
Mother, father and daughter are painting eggs. Happy family are preparing for Easter. Mother wearing bunny ears.
Spring portrait of beautiful little girl with Easter eggs. Easter. Easter decorations.
Very beautiful blonde hair boy and girl brother and sister of a young cute in red jeans blue light yellow shirt smiling bunny hugging a cute chick kindness Ukraine Easter summer white wall
Housewife and children picking up toys after playing at home
Mother, father and daughter are painting eggs. Happy family are preparing for Easter. Mother wearing bunny ears.
Love cooking. Beautiful blonde girl bowing head while rolling pastry before forming cookies

See more

1349530508

See more

1349530508

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718381

Item ID: 2137718381

easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs, tulips and a rabbit at home in a bright room is preparing for the holiday smiling, having fun and playing with eggs closing her eyes

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ANNA GRANT

ANNA GRANT