Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs, tulips, a rabbit and bunny ears at home in a bright room is preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun
easter craft with kids - painting eggs at home. Seasonal spring decorations
happy 7 years old kid girl painting easter eggs. Easter craft and holiday preparations at home.
Mom and her child communicates online using special program with friends on Easter holiday. Web conference via video call on tablet to his colleagues. Decorated table with flowers and colorful eggs
Cute little baby with clothing and accessories on white background, top view
little girl coloring easter eggs
Happy adult woman and child with easter eggs. Family in an Easter suit with rabbit ears
happy 7 years old kid girl painting easter eggs. Easter craft and holiday preparations at home.

See more

788139952

See more

788139952

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718379

Item ID: 2137718379

Easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs, tulips, a rabbit and bunny ears at home in a bright room is preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ANNA GRANT

ANNA GRANT