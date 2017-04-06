Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs and a rabbit holding spring flowers tulips at home in a bright room preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun
happy 7 years old kid girl painting easter eggs. Easter craft and holiday preparations at home.
Happy easter! A mother and her daughter painting Easter eggs. Happy family preparing for Easter. Cute little child girl wearing bunny ears on Easter day.
Very beautiful blonde hair boy and girl brother and sister of a young cute in red jeans blue light yellow shirt smiling bunny hugging a cute chick kindness Ukraine Easter summer white wall
easter craft with kids - painting eggs at home. Seasonal spring decorations
sweet birthday girl getting present from guests
Mom and her child communicates online using special program with friends on Easter holiday. Web conference via video call on tablet to his colleagues. Decorated table with flowers and colorful eggs
little girl coloring easter eggs

See more

377748040

See more

377748040

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718373

Item ID: 2137718373

easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs and a rabbit holding spring flowers tulips at home in a bright room preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ANNA GRANT

ANNA GRANT