Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
easter, a little girl with painted colored eggs and a rabbit holding spring flowers tulips at home in a bright room preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG