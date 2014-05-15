Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
easter, a little child girl among painted colored eggs and with a rabbit is preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun
Easter concept. Happy mother and her cute child getting ready for Easter by painting the eggs
Happy easter! A mother and her daughter painting Easter eggs. Happy family preparing for Easter. Cute little child girl wearing bunny ears on Easter day.
Happy easter! A beautiful child girl painting Easter eggs. Happy family preparing for Easter. Cute little child girl wearing bunny ears on Easter day.
Happy easter! A mother and her daughter. Happy family preparing for Easter. Cute little child girl and mom wearing bunny ears on Easter day.
Two adorable little sisters wearing bunny ears on Easter day
Mother and her daughter painting eggs. Happy family preparing for Easter. Cute little child girl wearing bunny ears.
Mother and daughter paint eggs. Family in a kitchen. Preparing for Easter

See more

1928205686

See more

1928205686

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718359

Item ID: 2137718359

easter, a little child girl among painted colored eggs and with a rabbit is preparing for the holiday smiling and having fun

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ANNA GRANT

ANNA GRANT